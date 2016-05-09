As drones zoomed through obstacles on the course and made tight turns spectators at a race in Sussex, England on Sunday were treated to vantage views of the action.

The drone operators wore first-person view (FPV) headsets, which gave them a drone's-eye-view of the race, with a live feed linked between the cameras in their drones and their headsets. Spectators could also see the action as monitors were set up by the course and headsets could be tuned to the teams' frequencies.

"It's so immersive it's unbelievable, that five minute window when you've got your goggles on and you just simply can't think of anything else, clears your brain in a way that nothing else can do," said event organizer and drone pilot Dom Robinson.

The drones were raced in pairs in 10-minute heats and the pilots scored points by flying the aircraft, which can exceed speeds of 60 miles (96 kms) per hour, through obstacles.