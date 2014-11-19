Ian McCafferty, Monetary Policy Committee member of the Bank of England speaks during a Reuters interview at the Bank of England in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty suggested he and fellow rate-setter Martin Weale once again voted for an interest rate hike this month, although he said the weakness in the euro zone economy was a worry.

Minutes of the most recent BoE meeting will show on Wednesday how the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted earlier this month, when the Bank kept rates at 0.5 percent, their level since the depths of the financial crisis.

Some economists have speculated that McCafferty or Weale might have rejoined the seven other MPC members and voted for no change in rates amid signs inflation may be weakening in Britain and slowing demand from key export markets in Europe.

"Both of us started to vote for an immediate increase of 25 basis points ... starting in August and we have been very consistent like that ever since," McCafferty told radio station LBC on Tuesday.

He later said he could not comment explicitly on how he voted at the November meeting ahead of the minutes' publication.

Asked during a phone-in about the outlook for the global economy, McCafferty said the euro zone's slowdown in particular had given the Bank "pause for thought" but he did not see signs that the single currency area was heading for a sharp recession.

He also said the BoE was less worried about the rebound in Britain's housing market than it had been earlier this year, since when the Bank has introduced measures to increase controls over mortgage lending.

Asked about a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, which Prime Minister David Cameron plans to hold in 2017 if he is re-elected next year, McCafferty said he expected the issue would cause uncertainty ahead of May's election.

