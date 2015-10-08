LONDON Britain's economy likely slowed in the third quarter, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank, said on Wednesday.

Economic output probably grew 0.5 percent in the three months ending in September, slowing from a 0.7 percent growth in the second quarter.

It had estimated the economy grew 0.5 percent in the three months ending in August.

"This slight softening in the third quarter is expected to be temporary. It is consistent with our latest forecast for the year as a whole," NIESR said in a press release, referring to a previous estimate for 2.5 percent growth in 2015.

Official data on Wednesday showed industrial output rose in August.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg)

((ana.dacosta@thomsonreuters.com; +44 0207 542 7748))