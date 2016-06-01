LONDON British monthly house price growth remained slow in May after the government added a tax surcharge on the purchase of properties for rental and second homes in April, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide on Wednesday.

House prices rose 0.2 percent in May from April, Nationwide said, a bit slower than a median forecast for an increase of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The increase matched the rise in April and was the joint weakest since November.

In year-on-year terms, prices rose by 4.7 percent, slowing from 4.9 percent in April and in line with a forecast in the Reuters poll.

