Smiling Union Jack piggy banks are lined up for sale in the window of a souvenir store on Oxford Street in central London January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Political uncertainty in the run-up to Britain's 2015 election poses a risk to vital business investment, the Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday.

The Bank of England has said it wants to see more business investment to help put Britain's recovery on a firmer footing.

Investment by companies is expected to make a "positive contribution" to growth this year but executives are increasingly looking at political issues even if they have not affected their spending decisions to date, the CBI said.

"Political risk is a negative factor, it's probably at the moment one of the biggest negative factors," Katja Hall, chief policy director at the employers group CBI, told a news conference to announce new economic forecasts.

Risks included the government's ability to implement decisions taken before the elections, the next government's attitude towards business, the referendum on Scottish independence in September and a potential vote on Britain's membership of the European Union in 2017, she said.

"But there are obviously lots of positive factors around the overall economic climate, which is making companies feel like it's the right time to invest and to start spending," she said.

With 15 months to go until an election, opinion polls give the opposition Labour party a narrow lead. Some business leaders have expressed concern at its proposals to raise the top income tax rate, freeze power tariffs and confiscate unused land.

Hall did not comment on Labour's policies when asked, saying instead that Britain's next government needed an agenda that was "pro-enterprise and pro-business."

Last year, Britain enjoyed its fastest growth since the financial crisis and the economy is expected to pick up pace in 2014 to grow 2.6 percent, according to the CBI. It raised its forecast from an estimate of 2.4 percent made in November.

Business investment should rise 6.6 percent this year and 8.3 percent in 2015, after a fall of 3.7 percent in 2013.

CBI analysts said the rebound was from a low base and the new 2014 forecast was slightly lower than one made in November.

"When you are starting from 24 percent below (the pre-crisis) peak there is a lot of ground to make up and ... we are still 9 percent below that peak at the end of the forecast horizon," Anna Leach, head of economic analysis at CBI said, referring to expected investment levels at end of 2015.

Net trade was expected to provide small support to growth this year and next, the CBI said.

Exports were expected to rise 3.6 percent in 2014 and 4.7 percent in 2015 from 1.0 percent last year as growth picks up in the euro zone and broader global economy. The 2014 forecast was unchanged from a previous one in November.

Imports are seen rising 2.6 percent in 2014 from 0.8 percent last year, the data showed.

John Cridland, CBI director-general, said there were incipient signs of the "right kind of growth".

"This is not a debt-fuelled, housing bubble-led recovery - our forecast shows encouraging signs that business investment and net trade are starting to play their part," he said.

