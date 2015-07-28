Employees prepare clothing before the launch of the Amazon Fashion Photography Studio in east London, Britain July 23, 2015. Amazon's new 46,000 square foot fashion photography studio will produce more than half a million images over the next 12 months to support its rapidly... REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British economic growth got back on track in the second quarter of 2015, after a pick-up in the country's dominant services sector and one of the biggest surges in oil and gas production in a generation.

Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent on the quarter in the April-June period -- in line with economists' forecasts -- after a first-quarter expansion of 0.4 percent, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

The ONS said economic output per head was now finally broadly level with the peak reached in the first quarter of 2008, before the financial crisis took a massive toll on Britain's economy.

Second-quarter output was 2.6 percent higher than a year earlier, also in line with forecasts.

"After a slowdown in the first quarter of 2015, overall GDP growth has returned to that typical of the previous two years," ONS chief economist Joe Grice said.

Last year Britain recorded its fastest growth in eight years, and earlier this month BoE Governor Mark Carney said the decision on when to raise interest rates from their record low would come into focus around the end of the year.

Economists expect a minority of policymakers to vote to raise interest rates as soon as next week's BoE meeting, amid signs of strengthening wage growth and an economy operating at close to full capacity.

The preliminary reading of GDP is largely an estimate by Britain's statisticians with more half of the data yet to be gathered, and the figures are often revised.

The second-quarter data covered the run-up to a British national election which delivered a shock outright victory to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party.

Monthly official data for April and May previously released had shown weakness in construction and manufacturing -- where exporters are struggling with a strong pound -- and Tuesday's figures showed the services sector driving growth.

Services output, which makes up more than three quarters of the economy, was up 0.7 percent on the quarter after a 0.4 percent rise in the first three months of 2015.

Domestic demand is expected to remain strong, with households bolstered by higher wages and temporarily low inflation, and signs that firms are stepping up investment as the recovery matures.

But demand from the euro zone has remained weak, weighing on manufacturers. On Monday a survey from the Confederation of British Industry pointed to the weakest outlook for exporters in nearly four years.

The ONS figures on Tuesday showed factory output dropped by 0.3 percent, its first quarterly fall in over two years, but a surge in North Sea oil and gas production lifted overall industrial output by 1.0 percent, the biggest increase since late 2010.

The 'mining and quarrying' component of industrial output, which includes oil and gas extraction, rose by 7.8 percent on the quarter, the biggest increase since 1989.

The ONS said the rise, which came during a period of falling oil prices, was largely driven by tax cuts in March aimed at supporting the sector, which has dragged on British growth in recent years as operating costs have risen.

Construction was flat on the quarter, recovering from a slight fall the previous quarter, as official data continues to remain weaker than more robust private-sector surveys.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)

