LONDON British industrial output suffered its sharpest fall since early 2013 in November as warmer than usual weather curbed demand for heating gas, and manufacturing contracted for a second month.

Industrial output fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in November after stagnating in October, marking the biggest decline since January 2013, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an unchanged reading.

Manufacturing also disappointed. Output in the sector declined 0.4 percent for a second month running, contrasting with economists' expectations for it to edge up.

Britain has been one of the fastest-growing major advanced economies in the world for the last couple of years. But it has relied heavily on domestically focused services for growth, frustrating hopes for a better-balanced recovery.

The ONS said a major factor in November was weak demand for natural gas used for heating, after unusually mild weather. Electricity and gas generation sank 2.1 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the biggest decline since April.

Compared with a year ago, industrial output was up 0.9 percent, the weakest annual growth since July, while manufacturing output was 1.2 percent lower than a year ago.

Industry body EEF warned on Monday that Britain was becoming less competitive as a base for manufacturers, while the British Chambers of Commerce reported last week that factory exports grew at their weakest pace since 2009 late last year.

Industrial output remains 9.1 percent below its pre-downturn peak in early 2008, while factory output is 6.1 percent short.

The manufacturing sector failed to contribute to British economic growth in the first three quarters of this year.

But a renewed slump in oil prices and signs of stronger economic growth in the euro zone, plus trade-weighted sterling weakening to its lowest level since early May 2015, could offer some respite to Britain's beleaguered factories this year.

Oil and gas extraction in November fell 1.8 percent on the previous month, but fading base effects meant that output 16.5 percent up on a year earlier.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)

