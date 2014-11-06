LONDON, British industrial output rose more than expected in September, boosted by a major oil field coming back on stream and a rebound in car production after a mid-year shutdown in assembly lines.

Official data on Thursday showed output for industry rose 0.6 percent in September from August, the Office for National Statistics said, beating a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 0.4 percent.

That compared with a 0.1 percent fall in August, and offset some other signs of a slowdown in Britain's rapid economic recovery going into the final months of the year.

The ONS said the return of production at the major Buzzard offshore field in the North Sea and other at other installations was behind 5.2 percent leap in extraction of petroleum and natural gas.

On the year, industrial output was up 1.5 percent in September, slowing from a gain of 2.2 percent in August.

In the third quarter as a whole, industrial production rose 0.2 percent, less than an initial estimate for an increase of 0.5 percent included in a first reading of economic growth for the July-September period.

The revision, which was due mostly to lower estimates of electricity production, had no impact on the overall GDP reading, which showed growth of 0.7 percent on the quarter.

British manufacturing output in September rose 0.4 percent, slightly higher than the Reuters poll consensus of 0.3 percent, helped by a return to production at car plants which shut down for longer than usual over the summer.

One business survey this week showed British manufacturing surged unexpectedly in October, as domestic strength helped factories overcome the worst fall in export orders since January 2013.

Underlining the weakness of demand in Britain's biggest trading partner, the euro zone, German industrial orders rose far less than expected in September, according to data earlier on Thursday.

Britain looks set to grow more strongly than other big industrialized economies this year but the recovery has been largely reliant on consumer spending so far, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the upturn.

The Bank of England has said it wants to be sure growth is on a firm basis before it raises interest rates from their record-low 0.5 percent.

It announces its November policy decision at 1200 GMT and economists are unanimous in expecting no change -- especially since three of the BoE's most senior officials have said they are comfortable with record low rates for now.

Manufacturing has further to go to catch up on its deep slump after the 2008 financial crisis. Factory output is still 4.1 percent below its peak, while services sector output is already well above its pre-crisis peak.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)