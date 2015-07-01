LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months rose in June, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The monthly Citi/YouGov poll found year-ahead inflation expectations rose to 1.4 percent in June, the highest reading since March, from 1.0 percent in May. Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years rose to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent.

"We do expect the (Bank of England) will start to hike rates in the next few quarters..., but at this stage trends in inflation expectations are not really crucial either way in the rate debate," said Citi economist Michael Saunders.

