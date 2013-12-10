A plane flies behind cranes standing on construction sites, at dusk in London December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British industrial output rose a touch more than expected in October, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that the country's economy is slowly reducing its reliance on consumers.

Separate figures showed the country's trade deficit narrowed slightly but was bigger than forecasts.

Industrial output climbed 0.4 percent on the month in October, slowing from a 0.9 percent rise in September when production bounced back from a weak August, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.3 percent in October.

Manufacturing, the biggest component of industrial output, also rose 0.4 percent on the month, in line with forecasts.

Britain's economy has staged a surprisingly strong recovery in 2013 after struggling to get over the financial crisis. But it has depended largely on consumer spending which has been buoyed by a recovery in the housing market.

Expectations of future rises in British house prices hit a 14-year high in November, according to a monthly survey by a property surveyors group.

On an annual basis, industrial was up 3.2 percent, in line with forecasts.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that a sustained recovery in Britain will require a more robust and balanced recovery in the global economy.

Last month, the BoE and the government focused their Funding for Lending credit program exclusively on lending to businesses and away from mortgage lending in a bid to help speed up the rebalancing of the country's economy.

There have been signs that British manufacturing is on the mend. A survey last week showed that the sector grew at its strongest pace in almost three years in November and a surge in new orders suggested there was momentum to the recovery.

The ONS said separately on Tuesday that Britain's trade deficit in goods narrowed in October to 9.732 billion pounds but September's shortfall was revised up to 10.099, its highest level since April 2012.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a gap of 9.35 billion pounds.

Including Britain's surplus in trade in services, the overall trade deficit narrowed to 2.619 billion pounds.

Exports of goods in the three months to October fell 4.1 percent, the ONS said.

Britain's trade deficit weighed heavily on third-quarter gross domestic product which rose by 0.8 percent.

