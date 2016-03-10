LONDON British economic growth slowed in the three months to February, but is likely to be stronger for the first quarter of 2016 as a whole, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday.

NIESR estimated that Britain's economy grew at a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in the three months to February, down from 0.4 percent in the three months to January.

Britain's economy grew 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2015, and if growth fell to 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2016, it would be the weakest calendar quarter since late 2012.

NIESR researcher Jack Meaning said this looked unlikely.

"Output growth at the start of 2016 has been subdued," he said. "However, it appears that December 2015 may have been a low point for GDP and ... output growth for the first quarter may strengthen slightly."

Manufacturing output in January showed a bigger-than-expected rebound after falling in December, official figures showed earlier on Wednesday.

NIESR forecast last month that Britain's economy would grow by 2.3 percent in 2016 as a whole, similar to 2015.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

