UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON - British economic growth slowed in the three months to August and there is a significant chance of a recession by the end of next year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading think tank, said.
NIESR estimated the economy expanded by 0.3 percent in the three months to August, slowing from growth of 0.4 percent in the three months to July, chiming with signs the impact from June's Brexit vote is likely to be gradual rather than instant.
Previously released official figures have shown the economy expanded by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, boosted by household spending.
NIESR said the economy has been broadly flat since April, leaving a "significantly elevated" chance of a recession before the end of 2017.
"The evidence on the current state of the economy post-referendum is limited, but on balance these data suggest that the UK economy is in the midst of a slowdown," NIESR research fellow Rebecca Piggott said.
LONDON British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
Demand from overseas investors is expected to support British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday.