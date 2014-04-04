LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday authorities must stay vigilant about household debt levels even though assets are rising in value at a faster pace than debt.

"Household assets are currently rising faster than household debt. The governor of the Bank (of England) before Christmas pointed out that the consumption that you were starting to see in the economy was not debt-fuelled consumption," said Osborne, answering questions from a committee of lawmakers.

"But we have to stay vigilant," he added.

Osborne said recent improvements to mortgage standards were an example of how bad practices of the past will not be repeated.

"That's a good example of how, for quite a lot of this stuff, there is not a big macro tool you need to use, there are micro tools," he said.

