LONDON Following are highlights of British finance minister George Osborne's statement to parliament on Thursday about the economy.

ON MARKET TURMOIL

"Sadly, Britain is not immune to these market movements."

GOVERNMENT BONDS

"While our stock market has fallen like others, there has been one striking difference from many of our European neighbors: the market for our government bonds has benefited form the global flight to safety.

"UK gilt yields have come down to around 2.5 percent -- the lowest interest rates in over 100 years."

ON GLOBAL RECOVERY

"The recoveries from this sort of debt-driven, balance sheet recession was always going to be choppy and difficult and we warned that that would be the case.

"The whole world now realises that the huge overhang of debt means that the recovery will take longer and be harder than had been hoped."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)