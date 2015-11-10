LONDON The Bank of England is still expected to raise interest rates from a record low by mid-2016, according to a Reuters poll of over 40 economists, despite BoE suggestions last week it may wait much longer.

The timing for the first rise slipped back to the second quarter in a Reuters poll taken late last month. According to the latest survey, 33 of 43 now expect the first 25 basis point increase from 0.5 percent to come after March.

Having left ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Nov. 5, Bank Governor Mark Carney struck an unexpectedly dovish note at a press conference, saying Britain's near-zero inflation would pick up only slowly.

Brian Hilliard at Societe Generale joined more than a dozen other economists in the poll who changed their minds from last month. He now expects the first move to come at the tail-end of 2016.

"The November 5 BoE Inflation Report was the make-or-break moment for expectations of a UK rate hike early in 2016. The MPC seemed broadly happy with the market rate curve which predicts the first rate increase around the end of that year," he said.

"If the MPC were seriously trying to prepare the markets for a rate increase in Q1 2016 then it would have needed to markedly change the tone of its rhetoric to inject a note of urgency into its comments. In fact, it went in the other direction."

According to the poll, inflation - which was negative in September - will average just 1.3 percent next year and it will be sometime in 2017 before reaching the Bank's target. That is very similar to predictions for the euro zone, Britain's main trading partner. [ECILT/EU]

With inflation so low, five of six economists who still have a first quarter hike pencilled in and answered an additional question said their conviction behind their forecast had decreased in the past month.

"Our main scenario is February 2016 but risk is definitely tilted towards a hike in Q2," said Mikael Milhoj at Danske Bank.

The BoE used recent market forecasts that suggest no move until 2017 as its working assumption for a new outlook in its Inflation Report. But when asked when the Bank should raise rates, all but one economist said they should go up in 2016.

Forecasters were pretty evenly split between saying the first, second or third quarters on when rates should rise.

What they all agreed on is that any series of increases will be gradual. At the end of next year, Bank Rate will be 1.0 percent, then rise to 1.75 percent by the end of 2017. By end-2018 it will still only be 2.0 percent.

Even a delayed second quarter hike would put the Bank several months behind the United States Federal Reserve. A robust report on U.S. employment last week hardened expectations for a December interest rate increase there. [ECILT/US]

If the BoE does follow closely on the heels of the Fed, the pound would likely strengthen. But that in turn would make the country's exports more expensive.

Pollsters were split as to whether a stronger pound was a worry for the British economy. Fifteen of 27 were concerned or very concerned while 12 were not concerned. None were not concerned at all.

The lack of worry by some may be in part because the European Central Bank will almost certainly go the other way and ease monetary policy further next month as the euro zone is facing its own struggle to drive up inflation.

As in recent polls, the latest survey predicted Britain would enjoy relatively strong economic growth. Gross domestic product will increase 0.5-0.6 percent per quarter through to the end of next year.

(Polling by Siddharth Iyer and Aara Ramesh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)