LONDON The Bank of England stuck to its current policy of government bond purchases on Thursday as the recession-hit British economy is stabilizing and hopes for a sweeping move from the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone crisis are running high.

Following are analysts' reactions to the decisions:

DAVID KERN, BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

"While weak growth and continued problems in the euro zone have heightened demands for more QE, an increase would be risky and unwise. With yields on gilts at very low levels already, adding to QE would only provide marginal benefits for the real economy, while creating longer-term risks of bubbles, financial distortions, and higher inflation."

"If the MPC agrees to purchase assets other than gilts, notably securitized SME loans, banks would be less risk averse in lending to businesses. In addition, the MPC could consider a reduction in the rate paid by the Bank of England on deposits held by commercial banks. This could discourage hoarding and may provide a useful incentive to increase lending."

ANNA LEACH, CBI HEAD OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

"As the Bank of England is only halfway through its latest round of asset purchases, there was little expectation of any change in policy this month.

"But with underlying conditions relatively flat, and more uncertainty around the euro area expected in the autumn, additional QE remains on the agenda.

"The Bank's latest Inflation Report suggests we would need only a relatively small deterioration in economic conditions to prompt a further extension of the asset purchase program later this year."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The MPC were always highly likely to sit tight at their September meeting given that the current 50 billion pound extension to quantitative easing will last through to November while the Funding for Lending Scheme is still in its infancy.

"Furthermore, pressure for immediate further action to stimulate the economy has been eased by the improved services and manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys for August.

"Nevertheless, the economy is clearly still finding life very difficult and further stimulative action remains highly likely in the fourth quarter.

"Extended weak economic activity rather than inflation is by far the main problem facing the UK economy."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"There is little to be gleaned form this because it is no surprise.

"Some members thought there was a case for expanding (gilt) purchases in August and that debate will continue. But I think the next move will come in November, with a 50 billion pound increase and a chance of a rate cut."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"No surprise given that the BoE is still only half way through making the 50 billion pound of gilt purchases at announced in July.

"Furthermore, with the ECB all set to announce a new bond buying program and with the Federal Reserve likely to offer more support next week there was little need for the BoE to do anything today.

"In any case, the data flow has remained contradictory, with GDP having contracted for three consecutive quarters yet employment is rising and business surveys are pointing to growth.

"Nonetheless, we do expect further action from the BoE. While there are some encouraging signs on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the euro zone economy is clearly deteriorating and there are growing worries about the health of the Chinese and US economies.

"Credit access also remains an issue and business and consumer confidence is weak. Consequently, we still expect the Bank of England to implement more stimulus to try and head-off these headwinds even though the arch-dove on the committee - Adam Posen - has now left and been replaced by Ian McCafferty."

(Reporting by UK bureau)