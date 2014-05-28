LONDON - British retail sales grew at a slower pace this month, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry suggested on Wednesday.

The CBI's monthly distributive trades survey's retail sales balance eased in May to +16 from +30 in April and below economists' forecasts of +35.

The survey of 136 firms showed retailers predict a pick-up in sales next month, with the index for expected June sales at +29.

"Although that growth was at a slower rate than expected, the fact we’ve seen a steady increase for six consecutive months is a sign we’re heading towards sustainable growth and strengthening consumer optimism...," said Barry Williams, Chair of the CBI Distributive Trades Survey Panel.

Consumer demand, buoyed by a strengthening housing market, has been the main driver of Britain's rapid economic recovery.

In the CBI's quarterly survey, the business situation index was +13 in May, down from +18 in February.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce)

((uk.economics@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109))