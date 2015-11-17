LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday seven government departments had agreed to cut day-to-day spending in real terms by around 21 percent by 2019-20 on an accumulative basis.

The seven departments cover energy and climate change; work and pensions; revenue and customs; the cabinet office and the offices of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Osborne said the new lower spending plans, which will contribute to his drive to eliminate the budget deficit, would result in 2.5 billion pounds of savings by 2019-20.

