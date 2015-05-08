Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha return to 10 Downing Street after Britain's general election, in London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Shares in British banks jumped on Friday as the Conservative party looked set to form the next government, removing fears of a break-up of the biggest banks and further hikes in a tax on banks' assets.

The market value of the five biggest British banks had increased by 9 billion pounds by 0800 GMT, with shares in Lloyds (LLOY.L), which is 20 percent owned by the government up 7.2 percent at 0746 GMT, the highest level since 2008.

RBS (RBS.L), which is 80 percent government-owned, were up 6.5 percent.

Other British banks also rose. Shares in Barclays (BARC.L) were up 5.7 percent. HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) rose by 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

British banks had feared the uncertainty that would have been created if the election had not resulted in a clear outcome

and many senior bankers view the Conservatives as a more business-friendly party.

Labour had said it would increase the bank levy, based on banks' assets, by 800 million pounds to pay for spending on childcare and job guarantees if it won the election.

Despite the relief at avoiding such a rise, London's financial services industry remains concerned about the Conservative's commitment to a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union in 2017.

"Quoted companies would almost certainly want to avoid a divisive referendum, with all the attached risks it would bring to investment and expenditure plans, until resolved," said Alan Wilde, head of fixed income at Baring Asset Management.

The performance of the Scottish National Party, which rampaged to victory north of the border, has set the stage for a new battle over independence and raises the question of whether Edinburgh-based RBS and Lloyds will again review the location of their headquarters.

"A second referendum in this term of the government looks highly likely and investors including UKFI (which runs manages the government's stake) would want the banks to relocate," said Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua.

(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Steve Slater and Philippa Fletcher)