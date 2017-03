BRUSSELS EU President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was ready to work with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to strike "a fair deal" for the nation within the European Union.

In a statement on Friday, Juncker congratulated Cameron on his "resounding victory".

"I stand ready to work with you to strike a fair deal for the United Kingdom in the EU and look forward to your ideas and proposals in this regard," he said.

