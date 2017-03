Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron begins to appoint his cabinet after securing a majority goverment, in central London, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday re-appointed Theresa May as interior minister after his Conservative Party was re-elected in a national election.

May served in the post of Home Secretary throughout the Conservatives' five-year term in office from 2010-2015. Cameron is expected to announce further cabinet appointments on Friday.

