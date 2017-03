U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone with Saudi King Abdullah from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in this file photo taken on September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday on his "impressive" election victory.

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between our countries, as we work together on behalf of global peace, security and prosperity," Obama said in a written statement.

