LONDON Investing in gas transit could be a better move for investors than putting money into renewable infrastructure as Europe looks at alternatives to nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima disaster, Deutsche Bank fund manager RREEF Infrastructure told Reuters.

Investment in renewable energy technology known as 'clean tech' has grown in recent years, with renewable energy accounting for almost half of the fresh global capacity in 2010.

Yet renewable sources of energy may not be the best area to invest in the near term, said John McCarthy, global head of RREEF Infrastructure, which has $15.8 billion in assets under management.

"I think renewable is part of the answer to replace nuclear in the longer term but the market's view is that it is more likely to come from gas than it is from renewables," said McCarthy.

"Therefore, potentially, transportation of gas to those new alternatives is where our focus is, as opposed to trying to compete with the major utilities companies to build new gas fired power stations of 1000 MW (megawatt) size."

Germany was among the nations which decided to move away from nuclear power after Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis, triggering a dash for alternative energy sources.

As renewable technologies such as solar photovoltaic, wind and marine energy are developed and investors look to diversify to growing energy sectors, more opportunities are being uncovered in green infrastructure investment.

But McCarthy is cautious about over-exposing his fund to renewable energy and said no more than 20-25 percent of the money under management was dedicated to the sector.

"There was a lot of capital flowing into the sector in 2006-2007 combined with too much liquidity from financing banks that drove prices up, but returns down, and for us that didn't make sense," McCarthy said.

"We are cautious given the subsidized nature of the asset class," he added.

Subsidies for renewable energy technologies vary across Europe with governments setting their own tariff regimes for such investments.

The UK government recently proposed halving subsidies for solar schemes of up to 50 kilowatts (kW), causing an outcry among developers.

(Editing by Jason Neely)