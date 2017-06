Britain's Attorney General, Jeremy Wright, leaves the Supreme Court following the decision of a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain,... REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the government would implement a UK Supreme Court decision that Prime Minister Theresa May must obtain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.

"Of course the government is disappointed with the outcome," Wright said outside the Supreme Court. "The government will comply with the judgment of the court and do all that is necessary to implement it," he said

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)