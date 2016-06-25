Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
ZURICH Central banks are ready to cooperate to support financial stability in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the Bank for International Settlements said on Saturday.
Central bankers gathered at the organization's global economy meeting in Switzerland discussed the implications of the referendum.
"Governors endorsed the contingency measures put in place by the Bank of England and emphasized the preparedness of central banks to support the proper functioning of financial markets," said Agustín Carstens, chairman of the global economy meeting.
"Central banks will carefully monitor market functioning and stability, and cooperate closely.”
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.