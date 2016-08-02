Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT BMW's (BMWG.DE) Chief Executive Harald Krueger said the carmaker had not noticed a significant change in car sales following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Asked on Tuesday whether BMW, which owns the Mini brand, had plans to change its manufacturing footprint following the Brexit vote, Krueger said: "It is too early to draw up plan B, we need to await the outcome of negotiations."
Although Britain has voted to leave the common market, it has not formally triggered the process to leave the European Union. Once departed, it will need to re-negotiate whether it retains access to the common market.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.