TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the BOJ stands ready to provide sufficient liquidity, including by using existing swap arrangements with other central banks, to ensure market stability.

"The BOJ, in close cooperation with relevant domestic and foreign authorities, will continue to carefully monitor how the (British referendum) would affect global financial markets," he said in a statement released on Friday.

Carnage came to world markets on Friday as major television networks said Britain had voted to leave the European Union, sending sterling on a record plunge and pummelling share markets around the globe. [MKTS/GLOB]

