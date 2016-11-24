LONDON Britain's official budget forecasters have been caught up in the rancorous Brexit debate after they predicted the vote to leave the European Union will cause a sharp rise in government borrowing.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Wednesday Britain will need to borrow 122 billion pounds more over the next five years than it expected in March, about half of it reflecting the economic impact of June's Brexit vote.

The OBR said its projections were subject to uncertainty given the terms of Britain's divorce from the EU remain far from clear.

But that did little to prevent euroskeptic lawmakers from dismissing the forecasts as "gloomy" and "worthless."

Below is a breakdown of the OBR's 58.7-billion-pound ($73.1 billion) estimate of the cost to Britain's government resulting from the effects of the Brexit vote, as well as details of some of the criticism it has received.

The OBR assumed that any savings Britain makes from cutting contributions to the EU budget would be diverted into government spending, and therefore fiscally neutral.

SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH: 26.2 BILLION POUNDS

The OBR chopped its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent and lowered the outlook for 2018.

It said uncertainty around Brexit would undermine businesses' plans to invest, while the pound's plunge after June's vote would squeeze consumer spending, a driver of Britain's economy, by pushing up inflation.

If growth disappoints compared with the OBR forecasts, the budgetary "headroom" that Hammond has allowed himself could easily be exhausted, resulting in more borrowing, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

WEAKER PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH: 18.1 billion pounds

The OBR cut its forecast for business investment in all of its forecast years, something that will likely weigh on Britain's already poor record of productivity growth.

This limits the amount of economic growth Britain can sustain without pushing up inflation. Ultimately, productivity growth is essential for growth in living standards.

On Wednesday, Hammond launched a 23-billion-pound National Productivity Investment Fund to boost productivity performance which has lagged improvements in other counties such as France and Italy.

LOWER MIGRATION: 16 billion pounds

One of Prime Minister Theresa May's stated goals is to reduce the number of immigrants entering Britain after it leaves the EU.

Because immigrants are likely to be of working age, they are net contributors to Britain's public finances. Fewer immigrants will correspondingly reduce tax revenues.

"Depending on the age and skill characteristics of the prevented or deterred migrants, it could also positively or negatively affect the employment rate or productivity growth," the OBR said.

HIGHER INFLATION: 10 billion pounds

Inflation looks set to surge next year above the Bank of England's 2 percent target, after the vote to leave the EU sent the pound tumbling to its weakest level on record against a basket of currencies.

Higher inflation pushes up government borrowing because the government will have to pay out more in debt interest and public sector pensions. Some parts of the tax system are indexed to inflation too.

Inflation looks set to weigh on household spending too, with wage growth unlikely to keep pace with rises in consumer prices.

LOWER INTEREST RATES AND OTHER FACTORS: a 12 billion pound saving

Record low Bank of England interest rates, the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound which could boost exports and the strength of the stock market are expected to earn or save the government 12 billion pounds over the forecast horizon - a saving dwarfed by the costs outlined above.

CRITICISM OF THE OBR

The OBR has attracted criticism from pro-Brexit campaigners, who have previously attacked institutions like the Treasury and Bank of England for flagging the costs of leaving the EU.

An unnamed cabinet minister told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the OBR's forecasts were "worthless", while former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith described the OBR as "pretty much wrong on everything".

"It's an independent forecaster. We're not going to get into second-guessing them," said May's spokeswoman when asked whether the prime minister had confidence in the forecasts. "What we're going to focus on is how do you respond to those forecasts."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said the OBR's forecasts looked "modestly upbeat" compared to some forecasters.

