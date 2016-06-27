Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street to go the House of Commons, in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday Britain's vote to leave the European Unions must be respected and that the decision on when to trigger the formal "Article 50" exit process was a decision for "Britain alone".

"There can be no doubt about the result ... I am clear, and the cabinet agreed this morning, that the decision must be accepted," Cameron told parliament.

"The British government will not be triggering Article 50 at this stage ... this is our sovereign decision and it will be for Britain, and Britain alone, to take."

