Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street to go the House of Commons, in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday there should be no attempt in parliament to block Britain's departure from the European Union following the country's vote to leave the bloc.

The Scottish National Party's parliamentary spokesman later warned Cameron that his party had no intention of seeing Scotland taken out of the EU against its will.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)