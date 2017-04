French President Francois Hollande (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a bilateral meeting during a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) take part in a group photo at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) attends a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (C) during a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

British Prime Minister David Cameron gets into his car as he leaves a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, early February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at the EU council headquarters for the second day of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was still working toward a deal with European partners on keeping Britain a member of the European Union, adding he would stand his ground to defend British interests.

"I was here till 5 o'clock this morning working through this and we've made some progress but there's still no deal," Cameron said on arriving at for a second day of a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

"And as I've said I'll only do a deal if we get what Britain needs," he added.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)