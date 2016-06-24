LONDON David Cameron should stay on as prime minister to help reassure voters in Scotland and northern Ireland, and to try to calm markets after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a senior Conservative lawmaker said on Friday.

Andrew Bridgen, who had campaigned to leave the European Union, told Reuters: "We need stability now. Yes, he should (stay on)." When asked how long Cameron should stay on, Bridgen said that was a decision for the prime minister.

"Things need to be dealt with after this momentous decision, we need to reassure Scotland, northern Ireland and we need to manage the economic fallout."

Together with England and Wales, Scotland and northern Ireland make up the United Kingdom.

