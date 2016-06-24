LONDON Oil and copper prices fell sharply and gold rallied on Friday as commodities markets reacted to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Here are the views of economists and analysts on the outlook for markets:

SEBASTIEN MARLIER, SENIOR COMMODITIES EDITOR, ECONOMIST INTELLIGENCE UNIT:

"Uncertainty about the UK, EU and global economy will initially translate into weaker commodity prices. The recent upward trend in oil prices will reverse, with the price of crude falling quickly back below $40 a barrel on weaker sentiment.

"Most commodities will follow suit. Gold will be an outlier, however, and will continue its upward trend amid investor flight to safety.

"After the initial shock of Brexit wears off, fundamentals should gradually reassert their influence over the oil and commodities markets, with prices rising again as demand and supply come closer to balance. However, Brexit will lead to slightly slower European and global economic growth in the medium term. This will translate into a more gradual increase in oil demand and, in turn, the oil price."

TOM KENDALL, ANALYST, ICBC STANDARD BANK:

"It is now highly likely that the Fed will be unable to hike rates this year.

"That alone will be supportive of gold. Add to that the need for increased central bank intervention in FX markets to smooth volatility and supply additional liquidity, and the ramifications of polarizing politics in Europe, and the outlook for gold could be quite bullish."

"The upward momentum looks sustainable for a while yet. Gold has made a clean break now of the technical resistance of $1,308. A close above $1,333 this evening would open the way on the charts to the $1,385/92 area."

DAVID TINSLEY, UBS ECONOMIST:

"For the UK, we believe this means sharply lower growth, a large drop in the pound and further easing from the Bank of England. For the Fed the increased global risks means we remove our call for a September rate hike."

"Sterling has already fallen in response to the Leave vote, we have estimated previously that in the near-term it could trade to the 0.84-0.89 range. From a longer-term perspective, we think sterling could head towards parity against the euro and 1.20 against the dollar."

TAMAS VARGA, TECHNICAL ANALYST, PVM OIL ASSOCIATES:

"The (oil) contracts look less than encouraging this morning. We have seen some logical 'panic selling' in the early hours of today's trading. This selling seems to have stopped for the time being but further downward pressure cannot be excluded in the immediate future."

HANS VAN CLEEF, SENIOR ENERGY ECONOMIST, ABN AMRO:

"Today is mainly about risk aversion - very much sentiment driven. It will be interesting how we trade next week, because then the first impact is behind us and then at some point the market should return to look at fundamentals again."

"Today, it’s all about sentiment and everybody looking at each and saying 'what’s next?'"

JAMES BUTTERFILL, HEAD OF RESEARCH & INVESTMENT STRATEGY, ETF SECURITIES:

"Gold could rise to $1,400 whilst other precious metals such as platinum offer attractive fundamentals."

BJARNE SCHIELDROP, MARKETS CHIEF COMMODITIES ANALYST, SEB:

"Our view is that we have not yet seen the low oil price of the day with Brent likely to trade down towards $45 or lower before we have seen the worst of it."

"We solidly stick to our view that the Brexit sell-off is a great buying opportunity and maybe the last great buying opportunity in this cycle. Important to note is that our 'buy oil on Brexit sell-off' is resonated by quite a few other banks as well, so an endured buying opportunity at low levels is unlikely."

JONATHAN LOYNES, CHIEF EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"We maintain the view that the ultimate damage will be rather smaller than some of the more pessimistic projections have suggested."

"The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to look through the inflationary consequences of the drop in the pound and either keep policy very loose for longer or loosen it further. A cut in interest rates and an expansion of the Bank's quantitative easing program are both possible, as well as co-ordinated action with other central banks to maintain liquidity and smooth currency movements."

