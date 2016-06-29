LONDON British pensions minister Stephen Crabb launched his bid to succeed outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday, saying there could be no rowing back on last week's vote to leave the European Union and pledging to control immigration.

"We had a clear result from the referendum ... There can be no stepping back from that, it's a clear instruction to the government, there can be no attempt to dilute it, to sidestep it, and there will be no second referendum," he said.

He said that if he won the leadership contest, controlling immigration would be a non-negotiable issue in the talks with other EU states to determine Britain's future ties with the bloc.

