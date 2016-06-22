Cyber breaches have cost shareholders billions since 2013: report
LONDON Cyber security breaches erode companies' share prices permanently, with financials the worst hit, a study issued by IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics has found.
LONDON Azimo was the latest major money transfer company to suspend operations for Britain's referendum on EU membership, saying on Wednesday the uncertainty around the vote made it impossible to guarantee the safety of customers' money.
Azimo, one of the leaders of the new breed of online brokers who have eaten into banks' dominance of consumer currency markets over the past three years, said it would make an unprecedented move to halt operations from 6 a.m. on Thursday.
It said it would resume after "things have settled down on Friday and we can safely trade again."
"If you have important transfers to make please send them as soon as possible," the company said in the statement on its Twitter account.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON Cyber security breaches erode companies' share prices permanently, with financials the worst hit, a study issued by IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics has found.
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.