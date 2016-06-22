LONDON Azimo was the latest major money transfer company to suspend operations for Britain's referendum on EU membership, saying on Wednesday the uncertainty around the vote made it impossible to guarantee the safety of customers' money.

Azimo, one of the leaders of the new breed of online brokers who have eaten into banks' dominance of consumer currency markets over the past three years, said it would make an unprecedented move to halt operations from 6 a.m. on Thursday.

It said it would resume after "things have settled down on Friday and we can safely trade again."

"If you have important transfers to make please send them as soon as possible," the company said in the statement on its Twitter account.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)