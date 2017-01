LONDON Some British businesses have said they are putting investment plans on hold after the country voted to leave the European Union last week and sterling has fallen sharply as financial markets adjust to a weaker economic outlook.

A clear picture of the initial impact of the vote on the economy will not be clear until the release of economic data covering the period after the vote.

Following is a summary of some key upcoming releases for data covering late June and July.

July 14 - BoE policy decision and minutes (July) July 20 - BoE agents' summary of business conditions (July)

July 22 - Markit "flash" manufacturing, services and composite PMIs July 25 - Confederation of British Industry industrial orders (July) July 27 - CBI retail sales (July) July 28 - SMMT car production data (June)

July 29 - GfK Consumer Confidence Index (July) July 29 - BoE mortgage approvals (June)

Aug 1 - Markit Manufacturing PMI (July) Aug 2 - Markit Construction PMI (July) Aug 3 - Markit Services PMI (July) Aug 4 - BoE policy decision and quarterly forecasts (Aug) Aug 4 - New car registrations from SMMT (July) Aug 17 - ONS unemployment benefit claims (July) Aug 16 - ONS consumer price inflation (July) Aug 18 - ONS retail sales (July) Aug 25 - SMMT car production data (July) Aug 30 - BoE mortgage approvals (July) Sept 6 - New car registrations from SMMT (August) Sept 7 - ONS industrial output (July) Sept 9 - ONS trade data (July) Sept 9 - ONS construction output (July) Sept 14 - ONS unemployment rate and wage data (July) Oct 27 - Preliminary gross domestic product (Q3)

