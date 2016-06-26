Warren Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Trump won
The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
BERLIN The chief executive of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) says London will not die as a financial center but it will become weaker after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
John Cryan, a Briton who divides his time between Frankfurt and London, told Germany's Handelsblatt business daily that he expects higher volatility than usual on the financial markets in the coming weeks.
"The financial center won't die but it will get weaker," Cryan said of London.
Cryan did not comment on the possible direct impact on Deutsche Bank after the referendum. Deutsche Bank employs at least 11,000 staff in Britain.
Cryan is working on a strategic overhaul at Germany's biggest lender, announcing in 2015 that it would cut 9,000 staff positions, of which 4,000 would be in Germany.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Digby Lidstone)
The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.
Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.