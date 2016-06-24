Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the future of the Economic and Monetary Union in Strasbourg, France, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

THE HAGUE The lesson of Britain's vote to leave the European Union is that the bloc cannot continue along a path of deepened integration or further enlargement, the chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday.

Speaking before a cabinet meeting in The Hague, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said European leaders' first task following the vote was to preserve stability.

"The worst thing we could do is allow more instability into the EU," he said. "Alas, the British have chosen that, and we must make another choice," said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.

"Simply deepening or enlarging the European Union is not the way forwards."

