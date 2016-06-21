LONDON Groups campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union outperformed those campaigning for an "In" vote in terms of donations received in the four weeks to June 9, the Electoral Commission watchdog said on Tuesday.

New figures showed that the various groups on the "Out" side raised a total of 3.6 million pounds ($5.3 million) between May 13 and June 9, while the different groups campaigning for an "In" vote received 2.9 million pounds.

Groups campaigning for Britain to leave the 28-member bloc at Thursday's referendum have consistently outperformed their rivals in the race to raise funds since the Electoral Commission started publishing details of sums raised since February.

