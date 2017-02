Britain's former Secretary for Work and Pensions, Iain Duncan Smith, arrives for a television interview in central London, Britain March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British pro-Brexit former minister Iain Duncan Smith said on Sunday that it would be very difficult for the public to accept a prime minister who had campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union.

Duncan Smith said Britain should make good on its decision to leave the EU and get going on the shape of the negotiation.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)