Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) drives away from a Leave.eu party, as votes are counted for the EU referendum, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) gestures as he leaves following the result of the EU referendum vote, in central London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) looks out of a car window as he leaves following the EU referendum vote, in central London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), arrives to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage holds a placard as he launches his party's EU referendum tour bus in London, Britain May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, said Prime Minister David Cameron had to step down after his campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union was defeated.

"I think we need to have a Brexit Prime Minister," Farage told ITV News.

"It's not acceptable, I don't think, for the serving backbenchers, for this man to stay on."

The next Prime Minister should be one of the prominent Conservative "Leave" campaigners, he added.

"That competition could be between Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Liam Fox, I don't know," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)