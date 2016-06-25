BRUSSELS European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will take over the EU's financial services portfolio, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement on Saturday following the resignation of Britain's Jonathan Hill.

Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of euro zone member Latvia, currently has responsibility for the single currency in the 28-member college of commissioners, one from each EU member state. Hill resigned after Britain's referendum decision to leave the EU -- a decision he had campaigned against.

Britain will be entitled to nominate a new commissioner as long as it remains in the Union. That person's portfolio will be determined by Juncker in consultation with the British government, possibly the successor of Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his own resignation on Friday.

