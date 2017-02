LONDON Britain needs to decide its position, start talks and aim to leave the European Union at the beginning of 2019, leading Brexit campaigner and Conservative lawmaker Liam Fox said on Sunday.

"So for me what we want to be doing is seeing a process that means we can leave the European Union on the first of January, 2019. That seems to me like a reasonable timetable," Fox told BBC television.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)