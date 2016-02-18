BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said it was necessary for an EU summit on Thursday to reach an accord for Britain to remain in the European Union, but said no country should have a veto over increased integration of the 28-nation bloc.

"An agreement is possible because it is necessary; Britain must remain in the European Union," Hollande said at the start of a summit, described by EU leaders as the best chance of preventing Britain leaving.

"No country must have a right of veto, no country must exempt itself from the common rules or common authorities," he said. "It’s the European Union that’s at stake, not simply one country of the European Union."

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Barbara Lewis)