LONDON Britain will cover EU funding when it leaves the bloc if it provides good value for money, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) set out very clearly some weeks ago what the position on this was - that those funds will continue to be met provided they give value for money and meet the UK government's objectives," May told parliament.

