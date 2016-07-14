BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to appoint Boris Johnson as foreign secretary showed she was committed to leading Britain out of the European Union.

"I believe it's a clear signal from the new British prime minister that she will stand by the result of the referendum and quit the European Union," Steinmeier said on public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

Steinmeier said of Johnson: "He is a crafty politician, he is experienced enough ... I hope he understands his task in such a way that Great Britain maintains a sensible relationship with the European Union and also with Germany."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)