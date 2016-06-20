BERLIN German exports will grow less than expected this year due to external risks, including a British exit from the European Union and uncertainties ahead of elections in the United States and France, the head of the BGA trade association said on Monday.

Britain votes on Thursday on whether to stay in the 28-member bloc, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy, defence and diplomacy on the continent.

"A Brexit would lead to uncertainty and a loss of trust over several years. This is poison for the economy in Britain, but also for Europe as a whole," BGA head Anton Boerner said during a news conference in Berlin.

"Nobody will benefit from an exit. On the contrary, it would be a catastrophe for everybody and especially for us in Germany. There will be no winners, but only losers."

Boerner said Brexit would create huge uncertainty for companies because negotiations between Brussels and London on their future relationship would take at least two years.

The result could be higher trade tariffs, new rules for market access and more bureaucracy for firms, he warned.

Boerner said the Brexit threat was weighing on Germany's trade prospects, but he also pointed to other risks such as uncertainty ahead of elections in the United States and France -- Germany's two most important trading partners.

The trade body will update its official forecast for export growth of 4.5 percent in 2016 at the end of the summer, Boerner said, but he added: "I personally expect 4.1 percent at best."

Boerner lamented a growing global trend to nationalism and protectionism which both were bad for trade.

"All around the world, there is no trust in the future anymore," he said, pointing to protectionist, anti-free-trade rhetoric from Donald Trump, the U.S. presumptive Republican presidential nominee for the Nov. 8 election.

In Europe, centrifugal forces are also getting stronger, he said, pointing to the strong showing of the anti-European 5-Star Movement in weekend local elections in Italy.

"Nobody knows who'll win the French presidential election next year... Just imagine a French President Marine Le Pen."

The DIW economic institute said last week that a British exit from the EU would likely lead to higher trade tariffs, reducing German exports and knocking half a percentage point off growth in Europe's biggest economy next year.

Under a worst-case scenario, Brexit could shave up to 3 percent off Germany's long-term expansion, according to an estimate by the Ifo institute.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley and Dominic Evans)