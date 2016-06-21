German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN The European Union must change whether Britain votes to stay in or to leave the bloc in its referendum on Thursday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"Europe is not in good shape," Schaeuble told an economics conference in Berlin.

The veteran German politician hoped Britain would vote to remain in the bloc, but said whatever the result of the referendum, "we won't be able to go on as we have done, otherwise people will say 'they haven't understood'."

"Britain is an important market for the German economy and a British exit would cause considerable damage," he added.

