German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a press conference after a foreign minister meeting of the EU founding members in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

YEREVAN Britain's decision to leave the European Union was regrettable but should be respected, and the EU needed a common position over future relations with London, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday.

"We should respect (Britain's) choice," Steinmeier told a news conference in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, his first stop during a three-day tour in the South Caucasus countries.

"I hope we won't fall into a long process of distrust ... " he said, adding that all the EU's members should agree a common position.

