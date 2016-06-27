A British flag flutters in the air next to the flags of other European countries at Parque Europa (Europe Park) in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BERLIN The British people have voted to leave the European Union and the bloc must now deal with that decision, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday, appearing to dismiss any prospect of Britain staying the bloc.

Asked if Chancellor Angela Merkel believed the decision was irreversible, Seibert told a regular government news conference:

"We deal with the facts. It is fact, if not one that pleases us, that the British people have decided by a narrow majority in the referendum to leave the EU and now we need to deal with that politically."

